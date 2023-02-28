Flight Deck Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Flight Deck Capital LP trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,900 shares during the period. Toast comprises 5.2% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Toast worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 2,693,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,924,190 shares of company stock valued at $72,999,425 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

