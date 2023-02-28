First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 2,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

