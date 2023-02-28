First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 293,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 83.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 23,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

