First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 23,033.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,757. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $77.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

