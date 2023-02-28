First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 289.5% from the January 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 209,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 274,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.47.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $2.528 dividend. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

