First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 508,975 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.95% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 718,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 218,303 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FZT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,864. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.