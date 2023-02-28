First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,215,000 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,140,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the quarter. Legato Merger Corp. II makes up about 1.0% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 267,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director John Ing bought 50,000 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Legato Merger Corp. II news, Chairman Brian Pratt purchased 484,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,989,690.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 484,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,690.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ing purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 684,436 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,691.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

