First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $9.53 Million Position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,082 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 3.64% of Avalon Acquisition worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

AVAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 4,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

