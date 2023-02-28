First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth about $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MBAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 17,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.56.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M3-Brigade Acquisition II (MBAC)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.