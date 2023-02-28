First Trust Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.92% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SGII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,031. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.