First Trust Bank Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Bank Ltd. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 5.3% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,805 shares of company stock worth $4,087,026 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $160.44. The company had a trading volume of 528,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,071. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.