First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,140. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

