First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

AMT traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $198.34. 649,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

