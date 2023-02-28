First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.35. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,939 shares of company stock worth $26,312,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

