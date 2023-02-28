First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.51. 716,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,122. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

