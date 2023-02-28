First Long Island Investors LLC Has $13.06 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190,753. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $148.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

