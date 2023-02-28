First Long Island Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,016 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.
Amphenol stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. 673,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
