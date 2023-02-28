First Light Asset Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonendo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 19,500 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,617. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sonendo stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 19,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.02. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
