First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,719 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 215,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,200. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

