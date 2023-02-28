First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,612 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises 2.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.15% of NeoGenomics worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,576,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 412,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,767. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

