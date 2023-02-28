First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 114,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,303. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $486.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

