First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,054 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of MaxCyte worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 54,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,145. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,133 shares of company stock valued at $321,733. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.