First Growth Investment Manager LP Has $915,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

First Growth Investment Manager LP trimmed its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 247,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $565,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,385,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $565,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,385,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,349. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

