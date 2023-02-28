First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Purchases 704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after acquiring an additional 611,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,704,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,583 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,121. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. 3,705,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,022,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

