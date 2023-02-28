First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.25.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.64. 1,424,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $348.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.