First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,939 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,347 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,573. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $414.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

