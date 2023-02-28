First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $471,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,961 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned about 1.02% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,532,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QDIV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

