First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

