First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. 142,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,732. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

