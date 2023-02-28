First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00 to $1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million to $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.67 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS.
First Advantage Price Performance
FA traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 203,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
