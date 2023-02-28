First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00 to $1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million to $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.67 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 203,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

About First Advantage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

