First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.65 million. First Advantage also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of First Advantage stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

