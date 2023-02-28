Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,251. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.