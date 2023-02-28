Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 268,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

