Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.25. 124,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.