Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

