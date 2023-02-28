Financial Architects Inc Takes $2.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,277,000 after buying an additional 123,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. 68,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,218. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

