Financial Architects Inc Takes $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.54. 984,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

