Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 22,316 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,623,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.