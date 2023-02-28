Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 125,520 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCM stock remained flat at $21.16 on Tuesday. 278,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

