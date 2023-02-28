Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. 750,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,937. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.