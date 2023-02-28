Financial Architects Inc Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.25% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,359. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

