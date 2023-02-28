Financial Architects Inc Invests $3.24 Million in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.72% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 520,116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 550,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 540,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 40,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

