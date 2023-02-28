Financial Architects Inc Has $1.53 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 3,538,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,687. The firm has a market cap of $257.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

