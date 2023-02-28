Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 650,000 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DM. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 6.1 %

Desktop Metal Profile

NYSE:DM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,748. The stock has a market cap of $498.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

