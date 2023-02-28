Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 24,243 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 268,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.