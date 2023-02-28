Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 24,243 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VUG stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 268,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
