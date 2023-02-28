Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,875 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $188,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 8,858,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,936,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

