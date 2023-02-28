Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,893,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $206.57. 83,229,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,985,125. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $653.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

