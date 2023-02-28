Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

RWM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,159. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

