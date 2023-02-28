Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 22,203 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 43,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,155. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.128 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.