Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,492 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. 192,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

